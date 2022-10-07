Looking At Teladoc Health's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Teladoc Health.

Looking at options history for Teladoc Health TDOC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $317,885 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $99,167.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $75.0 for Teladoc Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teladoc Health options trades today is 607.17 with a total volume of 609.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teladoc Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Teladoc Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $60.00 $69.4K 112 27 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $70.00 $53.5K 435 0 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $65.00 $47.7K 457 42 TDOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $20.00 $41.2K 57 40 TDOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $70.00 $40.0K 435 31

Where Is Teladoc Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,349,364, the price of TDOC is down -5.91% at $25.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Teladoc Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.