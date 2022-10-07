Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LLY

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly LLY we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $255,125 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $840,049.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $340.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 617.75 with a total volume of 1,955.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $149.4K 1.4K 244 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $128.9K 1.4K 170 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $320.00 $106.5K 1.4K 127 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $340.00 $82.0K 526 17 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $74.6K 1.4K 0

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $149.4K 1.4K 244 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $128.9K 1.4K 170 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $320.00 $106.5K 1.4K 127 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $340.00 $82.0K 526 17 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $74.6K 1.4K 0

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,092,858, the price of LLY is down -0.88% at $330.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly:

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $363

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Eli Lilly, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.