Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LPI

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Laredo Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Laredo Petroleum LPI we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $159,868 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $334,275.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $90.0 for Laredo Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Laredo Petroleum options trades today is 1145.86 with a total volume of 2,358.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Laredo Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Laredo Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LPI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $55.00 $85.3K 66 34 LPI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $75.00 $59.6K 1.3K 359 LPI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $75.00 $59.4K 1.3K 102 LPI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $54.0K 264 30 LPI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $70.00 $53.7K 8 146

Where Is Laredo Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 433,267, the price of LPI is down -1.12% at $76.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Laredo Petroleum:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $83

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

