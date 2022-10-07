This Is What Whales Are Betting On Meta Platforms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 41 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,720,911 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $822,854.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $260.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 4381.56 with a total volume of 51,397.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $130.00 $296.3K 437 212 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $130.00 $257.0K 3.5K 541 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $130.00 $194.6K 1.3K 122 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $130.00 $167.4K 1.3K 192 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $140.00 $157.5K 4.5K 166

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,021,869, the price of META is down -3.19% at $134.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $196.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Meta Platforms, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.