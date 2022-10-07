This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO NIO we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $965,823 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $923,609.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $35.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $15.00 $170.1K 1.1K 613 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $153.7K 6.3K 479 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $146.2K 20.2K 250 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $20.00 $138.0K 7.3K 3.8K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $106.0K 4.1K 74

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 28,270,210, the price of NIO is down -7.14% at $13.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NIO, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.