This Is What Whales Are Betting On Verizon Communications

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Verizon Communications.

Looking at options history for Verizon Communications VZ we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $928,625 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $134,475.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $70.0 for Verizon Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Verizon Communications's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Verizon Communications's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $279.1K 467 100 VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $52.50 $156.5K 1.8K 100 VZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $52.50 $156.1K 122 100 VZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $70.00 $105.2K 35 0 VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $45.00 $77.9K 100 136

Where Is Verizon Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,879,864, the price of VZ is down -2.22% at $37.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Verizon Communications:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Verizon Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Verizon Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Verizon Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $50

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Verizon Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

