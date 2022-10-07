DocuSign Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DocuSign DOCU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOCU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for DocuSign.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $86,979, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $524,139..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $80.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DocuSign options trades today is 975.5 with a total volume of 1,698.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DocuSign's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $113.5K 3.5K 310 DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $80.00 $86.9K 958 29 DOCU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $60.00 $68.4K 3.5K 100 DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $65.00 $65.8K 143 215 DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/11/22 $55.00 $63.3K 3 0

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,446,879, the price of DOCU is down -4.93% at $49.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On DocuSign:

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $58

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $47

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

