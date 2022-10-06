Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BILL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bill.com Holdings.

Looking at options history for Bill.com Holdings BILL we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $451,580 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $863,724.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $170.0 for Bill.com Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bill.com Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bill.com Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Bill.com Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $165.00 $278.4K 81 283 BILL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $165.00 $202.5K 81 512 BILL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $165.00 $84.4K 81 350 BILL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $125.00 $76.3K 97 386 BILL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $165.00 $76.2K 81 62

Where Is Bill.com Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,242,059, the price of BILL is down -1.65% at $148.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Bill.com Holdings:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $220

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Positive with a price target of $190

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

