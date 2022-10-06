This Is What Whales Are Betting On Western Digital

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Western Digital.

Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $420,940 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $948,272.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $142.0K 330 52 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $135.0K 2.3K 0 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $70.3K 2.3K 1.4K WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $39.00 $67.7K 51 1.5K WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $32.50 $62.8K 484 0

Where Is Western Digital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,175,591, the price of WDC is down -0.13% at $37.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Western Digital:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $40

Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $30

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

