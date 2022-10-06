Avis Budget Gr Whale Trades For October 06

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Avis Budget Gr CAR summing a total amount of $301,052.

At the same time, our algo caught 5 for a total amount of 167,665.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $360.0 for Avis Budget Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Avis Budget Gr options trades today is 91.5 with a total volume of 373.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Avis Budget Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Avis Budget Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $160.00 $51.9K 140 94 CAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $43.2K 308 27 CAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $210.00 $39.0K 0 8 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $180.00 $37.9K 38 110 CAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $36.0K 2 20

Where Is Avis Budget Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 658,773, the price of CAR is up 3.99% at $180.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

