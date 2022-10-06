Check Out What Whales Are Doing With STZ

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Constellation Brands.

Looking at options history for Constellation Brands STZ we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $549,950 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $555,640.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $250.0 for Constellation Brands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Constellation Brands options trades today is 337.54 with a total volume of 3,530.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Constellation Brands's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Constellation Brands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $232.50 $178.1K 38 645 STZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/11/22 $215.00 $155.4K 0 521 STZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $205.00 $149.4K 23 100 STZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $90.2K 483 166 STZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $225.00 $82.5K 3.1K 332

Where Is Constellation Brands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,827,859, the price of STZ is down -1.14% at $233.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Constellation Brands:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $272.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $287.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Constellation Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $277.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Constellation Brands, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.