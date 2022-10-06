Looking At Roblox's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $250,913 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $152,395.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.5 to $80.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 2117.14 with a total volume of 3,165.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.5 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $37.00 $96.1K 5.8K 138 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $33.50 $57.3K 8 117 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $33.50 $41.4K 8 196 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $38.00 $35.7K 2.1K 1.0K RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $32.5K 2.2K 0

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $37.00 $96.1K 5.8K 138 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $33.50 $57.3K 8 117 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $33.50 $41.4K 8 196 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $38.00 $35.7K 2.1K 1.0K RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $32.5K 2.2K 0

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,517,841, the price of RBLX is down -0.53% at $37.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $19

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $31

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roblox, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.