First Solar Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar FSLR we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $237,466 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $148,645.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $144.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $144.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $130.00 $68.4K 1.2K 148 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $140.00 $42.0K 574 214 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/04/22 $144.00 $41.1K 51 50 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $138.00 $38.0K 90 128 FSLR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/04/22 $130.00 $33.0K 75 0

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,252,074, the price of FSLR is down -5.28% at $135.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On First Solar:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $172

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $146.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

