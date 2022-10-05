Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $487,641 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $69,375.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $95.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $72.00 $92.8K 722 948 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $80.00 $73.6K 186 95 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $95.00 $41.5K 292 15 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $36.9K 8.6K 60 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $36.9K 8.6K 4

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,302,751, the price of COIN is down -4.32% at $71.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $57

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Atlantic Equities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

