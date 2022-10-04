Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CZR

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caesars Entertainment.

Looking at options history for Caesars Entertainment CZR we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $131,613 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $434,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $40.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caesars Entertainment's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caesars Entertainment's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $32.00 $90.0K 204 200 CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $75.1K 1.1K 110 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $35.00 $57.0K 480 450 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $32.00 $52.8K 227 100 CZR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $40.00 $44.8K 46 80

Where Is Caesars Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,405,469, the price of CZR is up 11.42% at $38.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Caesars Entertainment:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Negative rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caesars Entertainment, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.