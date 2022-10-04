Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ALGN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Align Tech.

Looking at options history for Align Tech ALGN we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $60,490 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $681,848.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $330.0 for Align Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Align Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Align Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Align Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $330.0K 144 502 ALGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $330.00 $163.2K 352 208 ALGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $38.0K 144 603 ALGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $33.3K 144 698 ALGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $33.3K 144 648

Where Is Align Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 846,588, the price of ALGN is up 5.69% at $227.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Align Tech:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Align Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

