Annaly Capital Management Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Annaly Capital Management NLY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Annaly Capital Management.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,400, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,466,735..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $21.0 to $24.0 for Annaly Capital Management over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Annaly Capital Management options trades today is 27.67 with a total volume of 92,061.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Annaly Capital Management's big money trades within a strike price range of $21.0 to $24.0 over the last 30 days.

Annaly Capital Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $21.00 $1.0M 74 41.2K NLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $21.00 $101.7K 74 8.0K NLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $21.00 $66.0K 74 4.0K NLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $21.00 $66.0K 74 2.0K NLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $21.00 $60.3K 8 773

Where Is Annaly Capital Management Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,599,179, the price of NLY is up 6.79% at $18.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Annaly Capital Management:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Annaly Capital Management, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

