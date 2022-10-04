10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $240.00 $47.3K 20.5K 127.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $120.00 $64.6K 18.0K 27.8K TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $160.00 $300.0K 1.1K 3.9K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $35.9K 23.4K 1.8K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $116.0K 11.5K 1.4K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $12.00 $83.3K 5.7K 977 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $85.00 $40.8K 60.1K 718 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $15.00 $91.6K 112 485 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/04/22 $290.00 $67.9K 4 356 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $270.00 $155.8K 125 276

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 20576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 239 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.6K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 18049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 191 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 23425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.0K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 11595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 487 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.3K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 5771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 60186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 718 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.6K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.9K, with a price of $929.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.8K, with a price of $1355.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

