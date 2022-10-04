This Is What Whales Are Betting On Generac Hldgs

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Generac Hldgs GNRC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GNRC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Generac Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $205,000, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $915,610..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $220.0 for Generac Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Generac Hldgs options trades today is 167.22 with a total volume of 1,264.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Generac Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $165.00 $205.0K 3 0 GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $185.0K 863 338 GNRC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $170.00 $183.9K 863 238 GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $175.0K 863 438 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $102.5K 863 137

Where Is Generac Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 838,286, the price of GNRC is up 3.0% at $182.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Generac Hldgs:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $190

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $229

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

