Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 32 are puts, for a total amount of $2,929,212, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $282,079.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $110.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $335.2K 3.1K 756 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $293.0K 3.3K 100 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $70.00 $222.0K 4.3K 490 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $200.9K 4.0K 654 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $50.00 $170.1K 185 900

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,231,229, the price of TSM is up 5.03% at $72.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

