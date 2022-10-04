Looking At Zoom Video Comms's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zoom Video Comms.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Comms ZM we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $2,989,015 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $770,975.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $130.0 for Zoom Video Comms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zoom Video Comms options trades today is 1170.62 with a total volume of 1,528.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zoom Video Comms's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $2.7M 2.9K 502 ZM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $40.00 $162.0K 284 125 ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $124.1K 284 56 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $108.9K 2.9K 90 ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $75.9K 284 159

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $2.7M 2.9K 502 ZM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $40.00 $162.0K 284 125 ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $124.1K 284 56 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $108.9K 2.9K 90 ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $75.9K 284 159

Where Is Zoom Video Comms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,689,045, the price of ZM is up 5.88% at $78.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zoom Video Comms, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.