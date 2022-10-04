Veru Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Veru.

Looking at options history for Veru VERU we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $114,959 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $404,949.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $18.0 for Veru over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Veru's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Veru's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $18.0 in the last 30 days.

Veru Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VERU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $18.00 $67.1K 1.1K 501 VERU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $17.00 $63.5K 1.3K 259 VERU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $8.00 $59.1K 1.9K 1.0K VERU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $17.00 $58.4K 1.3K 500 VERU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $18.00 $58.0K 1.1K 751

Where Is Veru Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,583,364, the price of VERU is up 2.47% at $12.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Veru, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.