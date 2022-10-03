What Are Whales Doing With FaZe Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on FaZe Holdings FAZE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FAZE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for FaZe Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $462,824, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $153,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $12.5 for FaZe Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FaZe Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FaZe Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $12.5 in the last 30 days.

FaZe Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FAZE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/14/22 $11.00 $120.4K 373 301 FAZE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $5.00 $64.0K 0 200 FAZE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $3.00 $51.3K 0 100 FAZE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $11.00 $48.0K 3.0K 805 FAZE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $10.50 $44.7K 1.8K 738

Where Is FaZe Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 854,549, the price of FAZE is down -14.88% at $8.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for FaZe Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.