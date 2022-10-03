Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WYNN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $177,566 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $681,794.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $95.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $92.8K 585 176 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $72.2K 594 203 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $55.00 $70.7K 594 202 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $55.00 $70.6K 594 152 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $70.4K 594 102

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $92.8K 585 176 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $72.2K 594 203 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $55.00 $70.7K 594 202 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $55.00 $70.6K 594 152 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $70.4K 594 102

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,742,583, the price of WYNN is up 3.2% at $65.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wynn Resorts, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.