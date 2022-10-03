What Are Whales Doing With CrowdStrike Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,710, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $541,510..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $200.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $83.6K 528 105 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $80.5K 528 208 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $200.00 $68.5K 718 0 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $170.00 $63.6K 296 67 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/11/22 $190.00 $55.1K 3 114

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,175,338, the price of CRWD is up 1.28% at $166.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Capital One downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $235

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $280

MKM Partners downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $240

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $240

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

