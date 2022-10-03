Looking At Eli Lilly's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly LLY we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,471,165 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $222,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $340.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $310.00 $1.0M 2.2K 1.0K LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $75.0K 1.1K 300 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $330.00 $61.8K 3.8K 98 LLY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $310.00 $56.0K 2.2K 39 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $320.00 $49.8K 160 120

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,282,489, the price of LLY is down -1.53% at $318.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $412.

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $363

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $396.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

