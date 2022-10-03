Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAPL

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Apple AAPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Apple.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $5,504,889, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $4,464,568.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $170.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $3.2M 34.2K 4.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $2.1M 8.7K 1.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $1.0M 8.7K 2.3K AAPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/28/22 $145.00 $853.5K 15.2K 1.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $145.00 $399.5K 15.2K 2.2K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,994,836, the price of AAPL is up 0.38% at $138.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Rosenblatt upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $189

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $160

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Apple, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.