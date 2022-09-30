What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $171,515 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $199,951.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $47.5 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $47.5 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $59.7K 6.1K 9 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $45.00 $57.8K 880 1.2K PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $25.00 $31.5K 9.3K 902 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $45.00 $30.0K 880 720 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $47.50 $29.1K 5.3K 336

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,097,990, the price of PFE is down -0.12% at $44.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

