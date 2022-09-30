Looking At Target's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $469,280 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $268,481.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $165.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 1175.0 with a total volume of 1,894.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $65.0K 2.1K 227 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $61.5K 2.1K 127 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $152.50 $55.7K 138 254 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $150.00 $53.5K 133 266 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $46.6K 846 59

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,509,223, the price of TGT is down -1.82% at $149.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

