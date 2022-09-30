Looking At Airbnb's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb ABNB we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $556,508 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $282,110.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $180.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 2667.2 with a total volume of 1,010.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $212.0K 9.7K 837 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $110.00 $203.7K 4.3K 12 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $90.00 $155.7K 309 0 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $180.00 $79.0K 1 0 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $40.2K 23 0

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,603,101, the price of ABNB is up 0.72% at $107.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Airbnb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.