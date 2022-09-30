Looking At Relmada Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RLMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Relmada Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $91,850, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $2,333,376..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $50.0 for Relmada Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Relmada Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Relmada Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Relmada Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RLMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $793.6K 892 256 RLMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $332.8K 892 630 RLMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $256.0K 892 80 RLMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $233.9K 6.7K 303 RLMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $35.00 $232.0K 6.7K 303

Where Is Relmada Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 248,711, the price of RLMD is up 3.07% at $37.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Relmada Therapeutics:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Relmada Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Relmada Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

