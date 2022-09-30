ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bed Bath & Beyond

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 30, 2022 11:04 AM | 2 min read
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bed Bath & Beyond

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BBBY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Bed Bath & Beyond.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $494,632, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $50,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $29.0 for Bed Bath & Beyond over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bed Bath & Beyond's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bed Bath & Beyond's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $29.0 in the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $6.50 $219.5K 1.0K 77
BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $29.00 $84.3K 13 37
BBBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $3.00 $50.2K 150 151
BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $17.00 $37.6K 145 35
BBBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $26.0K 19.8K 51

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $6.50 $219.5K 1.0K 77
BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $29.00 $84.3K 13 37
BBBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $3.00 $50.2K 150 151
BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $17.00 $37.6K 145 35
BBBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $26.0K 19.8K 51

Where Is Bed Bath & Beyond Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 639,740, the price of BBBY is down -2.91% at $6.01.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bed Bath & Beyond, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UOAOptionsMarkets