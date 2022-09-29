Bill.com Holdings Whale Trades For September 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bill.com Holdings.

Looking at options history for Bill.com Holdings BILL we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $315,700 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $247,624.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $165.0 for Bill.com Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bill.com Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bill.com Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Bill.com Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $165.00 $150.8K 148 90 BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $165.00 $76.2K 148 47 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/04/22 $132.00 $68.6K 1 34 BILL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $160.00 $55.2K 3 12 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $134.00 $49.0K 343 3

Where Is Bill.com Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,799,985, the price of BILL is up 1.23% at $135.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Bill.com Holdings:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $220

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Positive with a price target of $190

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

