This Is What Whales Are Betting On AT&T

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T T we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $502,280 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $100,564.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $25.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AT&T options trades today is 8025.67 with a total volume of 10,763.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AT&T's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $139.3K 3.8K 602 T PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $15.00 $105.7K 18.6K 793 T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $13.00 $86.0K 8.8K 873 T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $52.2K 24.6K 993 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $14.50 $45.4K 1.1K 3.0K

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,752,112, the price of T is down -2.09% at $15.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On AT&T:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AT&T, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.