AGNC Investment Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on AGNC Investment.

Looking at options history for AGNC Investment AGNC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $237,407 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $786,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $10.0 for AGNC Investment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AGNC Investment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AGNC Investment's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

AGNC Investment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AGNC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $8.00 $194.6K 350 2.1K AGNC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $182.0K 1.2K 10.0K AGNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $160.8K 3 440 AGNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $145.4K 3 1.2K AGNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $144.3K 3 830

Where Is AGNC Investment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,673,393, the price of AGNC is down -7.1% at $8.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

