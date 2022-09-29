ZIM Integrated Shipping Whale Trades For September 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,869,775, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $61,850.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades today is 927.75 with a total volume of 2,158.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ZIM Integrated Shipping's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $482.5K 928 251 ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $35.00 $465.3K 406 256 ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $423.2K 831 295 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $158.0K 370 187 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $156.4K 370 286

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,692,355, the price of ZIM is down -8.84% at $23.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

