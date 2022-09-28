Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PRTA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Prothena Corp PRTA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PRTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Prothena Corp.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $75,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $501,000..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $75.0 for Prothena Corp over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Prothena Corp's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Prothena Corp's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Prothena Corp Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PRTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $99.3K 331 73 PRTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $75.00 $90.1K 9 152 PRTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $90.0K 3.2K 44 PRTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $35.00 $75.0K 388 301 PRTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $60.0K 39 100

Where Is Prothena Corp Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,910,657, the price of PRTA is up 77.76% at $54.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

