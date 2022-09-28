This Is What Whales Are Betting On Moderna

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,209,172 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $534,534.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $180.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $180.00 $271.7K 32 44 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $210.9K 695 73 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $155.00 $132.6K 47 32 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $117.0K 40 25 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $137.00 $111.3K 24 130

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,261,722, the price of MRNA is up 0.5% at $122.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $165

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

