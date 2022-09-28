Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TWLO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $507,052 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $206,330.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $170.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twilio's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twilio's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $170.00 $198.0K 34 20 TWLO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $115.00 $105.4K 1 30 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $96.5K 1.9K 173 TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $115.00 $52.5K 1 10 TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $71.00 $43.0K 257 209

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,368,257, the price of TWLO is up 2.87% at $72.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $80

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $96

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $113.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Twilio, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.