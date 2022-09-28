DocuSign Whale Trades For September 28

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DocuSign DOCU.

And retail traders should know.

When the big position showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOCU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for DocuSign.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $80,960, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $474,152.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $80.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DocuSign options trades today is 1668.23 with a total volume of 3,489.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DocuSign's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $50.00 $70.8K 547 120 DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $50.00 $54.5K 309 0 DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $43.4K 908 107 DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $52.00 $40.8K 531 482 DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $40.0K 21 20

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,414,539, the price of DOCU is up 4.69% at $55.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On DocuSign:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $58

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

