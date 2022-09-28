Novartis Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Novartis.

Looking at options history for Novartis NVS we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $120,197 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $679,326.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $80.0 for Novartis over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Novartis options trades today is 328.43 with a total volume of 41,241.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Novartis's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Novartis Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $72.50 $86.9K 80 1 NVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $80.00 $48.6K 115 3.5K NVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $80.00 $48.0K 115 2.5K NVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $80.00 $44.4K 115 2.7K NVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $80.00 $43.5K 115 3.8K

Where Is Novartis Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,135,831, the price of NVS is up 2.14% at $76.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Novartis, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.