Looking At Bank of America's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $556,949 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,320,158.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $29.0 to $40.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 15378.25 with a total volume of 25,945.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $29.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $32.00 $352.0K 4.8K 2.1K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $31.00 $238.9K 1.4K 388 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $31.00 $191.1K 1.4K 1.5K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $137.0K 50.2K 700 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $120.6K 72.9K 500

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,759,382, the price of BAC is up 0.61% at $30.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bank of America, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.