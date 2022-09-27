Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BIIB

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Biogen.

Looking at options history for Biogen BIIB we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $937,560 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $693,151.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $305.0 for Biogen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Biogen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Biogen's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $305.0 in the last 30 days.

Biogen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIIB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $200.00 $288.0K 1.7K 233 BIIB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $189.3K 10 69 BIIB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $250.00 $181.1K 10 2 BIIB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $123.6K 10 25 BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $220.00 $107.0K 80 55

Where Is Biogen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 464,061, the price of BIIB is up 0.76% at $197.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Biogen:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

