Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $905,665 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $194,350.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $25.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ford Motor options trades today is 23503.92 with a total volume of 6,943.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $212.0K 20.6K 100 F PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $195.0K 188 0 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $150.1K 133.4K 1.2K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $18.00 $91.9K 255 185 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $72.1K 116.6K 8

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,219,497, the price of F is up 0.63% at $12.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

