Halliburton Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Halliburton.

Looking at options history for Halliburton HAL we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 88% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,438,085 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $102,691.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $30.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Halliburton options trades today is 1302.5 with a total volume of 57,014.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Halliburton's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Halliburton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $658.9K 3.7K 1.0K HAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $335.1K 3.7K 11 HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $41.4K 3.7K 4.8K HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $39.6K 3.7K 4.7K HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $26.00 $39.6K 207 227

Where Is Halliburton Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,348,228, the price of HAL is down -5.17% at $23.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

