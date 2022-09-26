Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ABBV

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie ABBV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABBV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 89%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $322,709, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $612,677.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $160.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $140.00 $136.6K 16 102 ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $150.00 $80.1K 1.3K 89 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $135.00 $64.3K 1.7K 35 ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $130.00 $61.2K 155 50 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $125.00 $56.4K 1.0K 120

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,817,553, the price of ABBV is down -0.99% at $141.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

