Uber Technologies Whale Trades For September 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $223,230 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $517,777.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $60.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 6425.71 with a total volume of 3,793.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $97.5K 15.1K 519 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $77.5K 21.7K 187 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $76.3K 10.2K 1.2K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $25.00 $66.8K 3.0K 89 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $56.0K 2.6K 101

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $97.5K 15.1K 519 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $77.5K 21.7K 187 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $76.3K 10.2K 1.2K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $25.00 $66.8K 3.0K 89 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $56.0K 2.6K 101

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,693,423, the price of UBER is down -2.3% at $27.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Uber Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.