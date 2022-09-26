Looking At Roblox's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,051,731 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $203,232.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $30.00 $435.0K 1.0K 0 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $233.4K 3.9K 1.0K RBLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $35.00 $161.0K 3.9K 554 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $30.00 $79.5K 28 56 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $33.00 $57.2K 817 1.0K

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,756,757, the price of RBLX is up 0.65% at $35.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $31

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

