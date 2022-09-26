Salesforce Whale Trades For September 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $852,212 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $132,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $250.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1459.2 with a total volume of 936.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $140.00 $236.4K 711 252 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $130.00 $230.1K 228 265 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $68.8K 221 0 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $63.7K 2.0K 26 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $148.00 $53.2K 132 26

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,109,063, the price of CRM is up 0.41% at $147.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Salesforce, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.