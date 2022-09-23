What Are Whales Doing With Chipotle Mexican Grill

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 76 uncommon options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 53 are puts, for a total amount of $2,896,523, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,290,961.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1000.0 to $2100.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades today is 46.56 with a total volume of 2,184.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chipotle Mexican Grill's big money trades within a strike price range of $1000.0 to $2100.0 over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $1610.00 $240.3K 15 32 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $1570.00 $212.4K 12 32 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $1610.00 $195.2K 94 47 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $1800.00 $194.7K 12 6 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $1575.00 $104.1K 15 10

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 304,837, the price of CMG is down -2.76% at $1544.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $2000

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $1900

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1950.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

